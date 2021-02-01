Via The Center Square:

(The Center Square) – The Miami-Dade County state attorney’s office continues to investigate whether third-party candidates funded by dark money affected November outcomes in one south Florida state Senate race and, perhaps, several other Florida Legislature elections.

Democrats, meanwhile, are demanding state campaign regulations regarding nonparty affiliated candidates be reassessed and have filed companion bills that would require nonparty affiliated candidates to genuinely be unaffiliated with a political party.

Senate Bill 830, filed by Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, and House Bill 457, introduced by Rep. Kristen Arrington, D-Kissimmee, would require nonparty affiliated candidates candidates to sign an oath stating they are not members of a political party.

