Stretcher now being brought in the hotel. Minutes ago officers deployed flash bangs inside. pic.twitter.com/Bsv09Z1k7Z

Via Fox News:

At least seven people were in custody late Sunday after homeless activists, some reportedly armed with hatchets and knives, “forcibly” occupied the lobby and 17 rooms at the Red Lion Hotel in Olympia, Wash, according to officials.

The activists were with a group calling itself Oly Housing Now. They occupied the hotel in an apparent takeover attempt to demand pandemic housing, reports said.

City officials, in a release, said the Olympia Police Department (OPD) received reports that employees felt under threat from the group and at least one employee was allegedly assaulted.

