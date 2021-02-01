Via CNN:

A 9-year-old girl was handcuffed and pepper sprayed by police officers responding to a report of “family trouble” in Rochester, New York, on Wednesday, according to Rochester Deputy Police Chief Andre Anderson.

Two body camera videos of the incident released by the police department on Sunday show officers restraining the child, putting her in handcuffs and attempting to get her inside the back of a police vehicle as she is heard repeatedly crying and calling for her father.

Officers are then seen pepper spraying the girl after she doesn’t follow commands to put her feet inside the car.

The girl was transported to Rochester General Hospital where she was later released, Anderson said.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said during a news conference Sunday that she had spoken with the girl’s mother and that the city’s Person in Crisis mental health team would be reaching out to the family.

