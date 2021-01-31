Via JPost:

Thousands of people attended Soloveitchik’s funeral on Sunday despite the coronavirus lockdown. The police enlisted the help of yeshiva leaders to limit the number of participants.

They set up roadblocks and took other measures to prevent people from attending. About 20 buses on their way to the funeral were stopped by police, KAN News reported.

During the funeral, Rabbi Yitzchok Scheiner, rosh yeshiva of the Kamenitz Yeshiva of Jerusalem, who was considered the “elder of the heads of the yeshivot” after Soloveitchik died, passed away due to complications caused by the novel coronavirus. He was 98 years old.

