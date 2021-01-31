Via NY Post:

The Biden administration isn’t sure about the location of 20 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine that have been sent out to states, according to a new report.

The CDC currently says it has sent almost 50 million doses to the states, but only a little over 31.1 million of that has gone into people’s arms.

But once doses are sent off by the feds, it has been left up to the states to track their whereabouts, Politico reported.

Biden’s team is still trying to locate the remaining 20 million.

About 10 percent of that difference, or 2 million doses, is missing because of lags in reporting from states, Biden’s team believes — meaning the remainder could be sitting in warehouses, in freezers, or in transit in the complex distribution network between the federal government and the states.

