Via NY Daily News:

Transgender icon and pioneering electronic music producer and musician Sophie fell to her death Saturday morning in Athens in “a terrible accident,” her label said in a statement. She was 34.

Sophie slipped from the balcony of an apartment where she was staying and no foul play was suspected in her fatal fall, an Athens police spokesperson told the Associated Press.

“Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning,” London-based Transgressive Records wrote in a message posted on Twitter.

“True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell,” the statement added, without providing any other details.

