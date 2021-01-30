Guard Has to Order from DC Restaurants After Food Contract Comes Up Short https://t.co/5qU20zKO31

Joe and San Fran Nan already screwing over the military.

Via Military Times:

A food contract between a supplier and the National Guard did not provide enough meals, forcing units still deployed to Washington, D.C., to buy local, Military.com has learned.

Because of the mix-up and shortage of meals, the Guard resorted to buying “a large quantity of various food choices off of the local economy,” according to Army Maj. Aaron Thacker, a Guard Bureau spokesman.

