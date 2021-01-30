This is so stupid. Even if you suffer from extreme TDS. He’s literally like 70% of the towns revenue in taxes. This is the dumbest sh*t I’ve ever seen.

Via The Hill:

The town of Palm Beach, Fla., confirmed to The Hill on Friday that it’s performing a legal review of former President Trump’s residency at Mar-a-Lago after suggesting that it might do so in December.

“Our town attorney is reviewing the agreement and the laws surrounding it,” Palm Beach Town Manager Kirk Blouin told The Hill.

Trump relocated to his Florida club on the morning of Jan. 20 after leaving office, before President Biden was sworn in.

The former president’s decision to make Mar-a-Lago his permanent residence could be a violation of rules set forward in a previous agreement with the town when he decided to convert the private residence into a club in 1993.

