Via NY Post:

A Kentucky middle school teacher tried to hire a hitman to kill his mom, authorities said.

Billy Reynolds, a teacher and school bus driver for West Carter Middle School, was arrested Thursday for allegedly offering someone $10,000 in the murder-for-hire plot, news station WSAZ reported.

State police said they received a tip on Jan. 15 from someone who claimed they had been contacted by 41-year-old Reynolds and given a retainer fee to kill his mother.

It’s unclear why Reynolds had wanted to kill his mom, who lives next door to him in Olive Hill.

Relatives also said they were stunned Thursday by the alleged scheme, WSAZ reported.

Keep reading…