A New York City police officer was arrested Thursday after posing as a 17-year-old on social media to solicit sexually explicit photos and videos from at least 46 minors, according to federal prosecutors.

Officer Carmine Simpson, 26, of Holbrook, New York, targeted “vulnerable children” on Twitter between the ages of 13 and 17, often requesting pornographic content, acting U.S. Attorney Seth DuCharme said Thursday in a statement.

According to court documents, Simpson sent photos of himself that were filtered so he would appear younger. He also sent lewd requests to girls, instructing them to write explicit phrases or his name in marker on their bodies, prosecutors said. In one case, Simpson allegedly asked a 15-year-old girl to choke herself with a belt. Authorities said he obtained at least 18 images and 33 videos containing sexually exploitative material of the teens over a period of nine months.

