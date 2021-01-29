Via Politico:

Former President Donald Trump met House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday for what was later described as a “very good and cordial” meeting in which the top agenda item was taking back the House of Representatives in 2022.

Although many topics were discussed, according to a readout released by Trump’s Save America leadership PAC, the chief focus was on the upcoming midterm elections, when Republicans have a chance to take back the lower chamber after posting surprising gains in the 2020 elections. Republicans picked up a net gain of at least 10 seats in a year when Democrats hoped anti-Trump furor would help them expand their majority.

