The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that the South African Covid-19 variant, which was just detected in South Carolina, had already reached the point of community spread in the U.S.

“I think one of the concerning things is that we know these two people did not know one another and that they did not travel to South Africa so the presumption is, at this point, that there has been community spread of this strain,” The director, Rochelle Walensky, told Savannah Guthrie on NBC’s “TODAY” show.

Walensky said sequencing of the virus has been “scaled up” under the new administration, meaning there’s more of a chance to catch a new strain.

