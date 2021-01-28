Via CBS:

President Biden on Thursday signed a series of health care-related directives he described as reversing “the damage” done by former President Donald Trump, which including taking action to rescind and target anti-abortion rules.

“I’m not initiating any new law, any new aspect of the law,” Mr. Biden said in brief remarks from the Oval Office.

The president said he is “restoring the Affordable Care Act and restoring the Medicaid to the way it was before Trump became president, which by fiat he changed, made more inaccessible, more expensive and more difficult for people to qualify for either of those two items.”

Keep reading…