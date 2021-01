This one has the backing of non-smelly people like Mark Cuban and Elon Musk.

Leggo!! Lolz at the PENN ticker though. 🀣 pic.twitter.com/L01fqxVNw8 — CIA-Simulation Warlord πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡ΈπŸ¦ˆπŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ (@zerosum24) January 28, 2021