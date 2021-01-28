Go away.

Via The Hill:

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) said this week he is considering a 2022 gubernatorial run, setting up a potential challenge against incumbent Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R).

“It’s something I’m going to think about,” O’Rourke told Buzz Adams on Texas radio station KLAQ on Monday.

O’Rourke went on to hit Abbott’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, accusing him of having a “complete indifference” to steps local leaders are trying to take to save lives amid the public health crisis.

“This state has suffered perhaps more than any other in the midst of this pandemic, in the midst of the worst recession since the Great Depression. And it is particularly galling to you and to me and everyone who is listening that El Paso in one of the hardest-hit states was, if not is, the hardest-hit city,” O’Rourke said.

