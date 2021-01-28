TROLLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL

Via DailyWire:

Former President Donald Trump left a parting gift before leaving Washington, D.C., that his successor is not happy about: dozens of allies appointed to a variety of government boards and commissions.

President Joe Biden is looking into how his administration may replace a number of Trump appointees to boards such as those overseeing the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts and the Air Force Academy, according to Politico. But the people Trump appointed, many at the last minute before his exit from the White House, may be entrenched until their terms are up years later.

Keep reading…