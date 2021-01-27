Yeah, hate-speech. On a server dedicated to picking stocks that just jerked around the top 1% of 1%. Sounds legit.

Via Barron’s Financial:

Discord removed the WallStreetBets server on Wednesday. A spokesperson noted the removal was due to hateful and discriminatory content and was not related to GameStop stock’s recent surge.

Discord is a communication platform used for discussion via voice and text chat. It’s not unlike Slack, but is geared more toward individual users rather than enterprise clients. WallStreetBets, also a prominent forum on social media site Reddit, has been in the news in recent weeks following a surge in shares of GameStop (ticker: GME) and other highly shorted stocks that have been touted by users on the forum.

“The WallStreetBets server has been on our Trust & Safety team’s radar for some time due to occasional content that violates our Community Guidelines, including hate speech, glorifying violence, and spreading misinformation,” the Discord spokesperson said. “Over the past few months, we have issued multiple warnings to the server admin.”

