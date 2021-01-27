Via Mediaite:

Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman suggested Wednesday that her exchange could halt trading activity for stocks to enable investors to “recalibrate” in the event they were targeted by internet users.

She made the comment in a Morning interview with CNBC’s Joe Kernen, speaking in reference to price surges inspired by Reddit users. Members of the website’s “WallStreetBets” forum caused stock prices to surge to obscene heights this week for companies including GameStop and AMC Theatres.

“I think that, in general, when we evaluate how we would manage through a situation where you see a significant run-up in a stock not based on news, not based on fundamentals — what we do is we do have technology that evaluates social media chatter. If we see a significant rise in the chatter on social media channels … we also match that up against unusual trading activity, [and] potentially halt that stock to allow ourselves to investigate the situation, to be able to engage with the company, and to give investors a chance to recalibrate their positions.”

