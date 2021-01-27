At least not a total waste of money.

Via Breaking 911:

ATLANTA — Police arrested a 19-year-old man after he scammed over $980,000 from Kroger. Tre Brown was arrested by White Collar Detectives after he created false returns at the Kroger where he was employed on Steve Reynold Blvd between December and January.

Detectives believe that Brown was able to create over 40 returns for non-existent items and put them on several credit cards. The returns ranged in price from $75 to over $87,000. In total, he was able to steal over $980,000 during a two-week time period. Corporate employees from Kroger noticed the fraudulent transactions and contacted the police department.

Keep reading…