Via CNN:

Sen. Patrick Leahy returned home Tuesday night from the hospital after seeking treatment out of an abundance of caution, according to a spokesman.

Leahy had been hospitalized just hours after presiding over the opening of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial. A spokesman said he was not feeling well and the Capitol physician recommended he go to a local hospital.

“The Capitol Physician suggested that Senator Leahy go to George Washington University Hospital this evening for observation, out of an abundance of caution,” spokesman David Carle said in a statement.

“After getting test results back, and after a thorough examination, Senator Leahy now is home. He looks forward to getting back to work. Patrick and Marcelle deeply appreciate the well wishes they have received tonight.

Keep reading…