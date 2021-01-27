Via CNN:

Sen. Patrick Leahy returned home Tuesday night from the hospital after seeking treatment out of an abundance of caution, according to a spokesman.

Leahy had been hospitalized just hours after presiding over the opening of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial. A spokesman said he was not feeling well and the Capitol physician recommended he go to a local hospital.

“The Capitol Physician suggested that Senator Leahy go to George Washington University Hospital this evening for observation, out of an abundance of caution,” spokesman David Carle said in a statement.

“After getting test results back, and after a thorough examination, Senator Leahy now is home. He looks forward to getting back to work. Patrick and Marcelle deeply appreciate the well wishes they have received tonight.

Keep reading…

Tweet
Share
0 Shares