Senate rejects Sen. Paul's motion to declare fmr. Pres. Trump's impeachment trial unconstitutional, in 55-45 vote. The 5 Republicans senators who voted with Democrats to proceed with the trial were Sens. Collins, Murkowski, Romney, Sasse, and Toomey, @GarrettHaake reports. pic.twitter.com/Lqpmo9VWjr

Via DailyWire:

The point of order, which was defeated 55-45, argued that the Senate does not have the constitutional authority to try a president after he has left office.

The House on Monday delivered to the Senate one article of impeachment against Trump for allegedly “encourag[ing]…imminent lawless action at the Capitol” after a mob breached and vandalized the Capitol on Jan. 6 after his rally.

Among those who voted in favor of Paul’s motion was Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who at first reportedly expressed support for Trump’s impeachment to colleagues.

Though the motion was not upheld, it suggests that the Senate will not have the requisite 67-vote supermajority to convict Trump in a second impeachment trial, in which 17 Republicans would have to vote with the Democrats.

Keep reading…