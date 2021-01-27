Via NPR:

Karen Butcher’s son Matthew struggled for years with an addiction to opioids. She’s convinced the pandemic made it worse.

The restaurant in Scott County, Ky., where Matthew worked as a bartender closed before the pandemic, and soon other establishments, from restaurants to stores, followed suit as states imposed lockdowns.

“One day you’re a bartender and you’re serving people and having a great time at it, and then the next day the doors are closed,” Butcher recalls. “Then COVID hits. It was the perfect storm.”

