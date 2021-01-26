Via The Hill:

A conservative activist in Michigan who Rudy Giuliani called to testify during a hearing on election fraud says she is running for a local state House seat.

Melissa Carone, an IT worker, testified before a Michigan House panel in early December that she had seen electoral fraud take place.

A Wayne County judge found her allegations “simply are not credible,” The Washington Post reported.

In an interview with Deadline Detroit last week, Carone said she intends to run for the seat representing Michigan’s 46th District, which covers much of Oakland County in the Detroit suburbs.

“My ultimate goal is to get our ballots hand-counted and clean out Lansing just like draining the swamp in D.C. because that’s what we need,” she told the outlet.

Keep reading…