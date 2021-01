Claims Trump ‘banned diversity.’

BIDEN: “Look, in the weeks ahead, I’ll be reaffirming the federal government’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion and accessibility, building on the work we started in the Obama-Biden administration. That’s why I’ve rescinded the previous administration’s harmful ban on diversity and sensitivity training and abolish the offensive counter factual 1776 commission. Unity and healing must begin with understanding and truth, not ignorance and lies.”