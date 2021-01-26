Now Twitter is scared of pillows…

Via DailyWire:

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell became the latest to lose his Twitter account when he was banned Monday night for allegedly violating the company’s new “civic integrity policy.”

“The account you referenced has been permanently suspended due to repeated violations of our Civic Integrity Policy,” a Twitter spokesperson told CNN, referencing the rule instituted after the Capitol riot by which the social media giant can ban accounts that claim the 2020 election was stolen.

“You may not use Twitter’s services for the purpose of manipulating or interfering in elections or other civic processes,” the company admonishes users on its website. “This includes posting or sharing content that may suppress participation or mislead people about when, where, or how to participate in a civic process. In addition, we may label and reduce the visibility of Tweets containing false or misleading information about civic processes in order to provide additional context.”

