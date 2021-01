Via Washington Examiner:

Former President Trump’s 51% approval rate on his last day in office fell short of the 62% on Barack Obama’s final day, but it turns out that Americans felt more satisfied under the Republican than the Democrat.

Deep in a new survey about dissatisfaction most Americans feel today, Gallup revealed that they were more satisfied during Trump’s four years than both of Obama’s terms and former President George W. Bush’s second term.

Keep reading…