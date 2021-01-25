Via Portland Mercury:

Mayor Ted Wheeler used pepper spray on a member of the public who confronted him while out to dinner Sunday evening.

According to a police report, Wheeler was leaving the Hillsdale McMenamins with former mayor Sam Adams—the latest hire to Wheeler’s team—when he was allegedly confronted by a middle-aged white man.

In the report given to a Portland Police Bureau (PPB) officer, Wheeler described being stopped by the unfamiliar man after leaving the restaurant from a side door. Wheeler said the man was filming him and accused him of violating COVID-19 restrictions by taking his mask off while seated at a restaurant table.

