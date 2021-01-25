If you can impeachment people AFTER they leave office, can’t we impeach Obama at some point then? Biden? Nixon? Where does it end?

The House impeachment managers will formally trigger the start of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial at 7 p.m. ET Monday evening when they walk the article of impeachment across the Capitol and read on the Senate floor the charge against Trump, the first President in history to be impeached twice.

The contours of Trump’s Senate trial are starting to take shape as the ceremonial elements get underway, with the Senate’s longest-serving Democrat expected to preside over the trial and Democrats still weighing whether to pursue witnesses during proceedings that could take up a chunk of February.

Chief Justice John Roberts will not be presiding like he did for Trump’s first impeachment trial, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Instead, Sen. Patrick Leahy, the president pro tempore of the Senate, is expected to preside, the sources said. The Constitution says the chief justice presides when the person facing trial is the current president of the United States, but senators preside in other cases, one source said.

