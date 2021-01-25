Science! Or something…

Via NPR:

California is lifting stay-at-home orders for all regions in the state, including Southern California, the Bay Area and the San Joaquin Valley — the three regions that had still been under the order — citing a drop in intensive care unit projections. But health officials warn that most counties still need to follow strict guidelines.

“COVID-19 is still here and still deadly, so our work is not over, but it’s important to recognize our collective actions saved lives and we are turning a critical corner,” said Dr. Tomás Aragón, the state’s public health officer and director of the California Department of Public Health.

More than 40 million people live in the 54 California counties where the state deems COVID-19 risk to be “widespread,” according to the latest official assessment. Only four counties, with a total population a bit more than 35,000, are currently in lower-risk tiers. Still, for many businesses, the new change is good news.

Keep reading…