Stupid.

Via ABC:

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order that lifts the Pentagon’s ban on transgender people serving in the military. It had been put in place by the Trump administration.

At a signing ceremony in the Oval Office, Biden said the order reinstates “a position that the previous commanders and, as well, as the secretaries have supported.”

“What I’m doing is enabling all qualified Americans to serve their country in uniform and essentially restoring the situation that used to be before, where transgender personnel — if qualified in every other way — can serve their government in the United States military,” he added.

