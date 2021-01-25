Via NY Post:

An elderly Spanish woman stunned her family when she showed up at her nursing home — more than a week after they were told she had died of COVID-19.

Rogelia Blanco’s relatives were informed the 85-year-old woman died of the virus on Jan. 13 and that her funeral was the next day, according to the La Voz de Galicia newspaper. They were unable to attend due to protocols in place during the pandemic.

But on Saturday — 10 days later — she arrived back at the home in Xove, northern Spain. Her husband, who also lives there, was in a state of shock.

“I could not believe it,” her husband told the paper. “I was crying, after the death of my wife.”

