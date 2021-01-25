Via Fox News:

The House Judiciary GOP Twitter handle on Sunday poked fun at journalists who reported on an apparent bagel run for Hunter Biden while the presidential motorcade waited for his order to be completed.

Matt Viser, the White House reporter for The Washington Post, tweeted that the motorcade was headed back from church at the time and was “diverted” so Hunter Biden “could make a food run at Call Your Mother, arguably the best bagel shop in DC.”

Viser, citing the pool reporter on hand, tweeted that Hunter Biden stood at the window of the store for “several minutes for the takeout order as his dad and daughters waited in the car.”

The House Judiciary GOP seized on the tweet and wrote, “This is the most coverage Hunter Biden has ever received by the mainstream media. What a joke.”

