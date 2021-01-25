Via NY Post:

An 18-year-old Texas man tipped off the FBI about his father’s role in the US Capitol riot — and said he’d do it again.

Jackson Reffitt — whose dad Guy Reffitt was charged last week in the Jan. 6 siege — told local outlet Fox4 that he acted out of moral obligation.

“It was my moral compass.. to do what I thought would protect not only my family, but my dad himself,” he said.

“I would do it again.”

The elder Reffitt, of Wylie, had allegedly threatened his son and daughter saying: “If you turn me in, you’re a traitor and you know what happens to traitors … traitors get shot,” court papers state.

His son told the TV station, “I took that as a threat, but I never thought he would act upon it.”

Reffitt said that his dad is part of a far-right militia group and that he has embraced increasingly radicalized views over the years.

He was concerned about what would happen when law enforcement came to arrest his father, saying, “The police could’ve come in at any time, at a bad time, regardless of the situation and my dad could’ve opened fire.”

