Via CBS:

President Joe Biden will reimpose the COVID-19 travel ban that former President Trump had lifted with less than 48 hours left in his presidency, two White House officials confirmed to CBS News. Mr. Biden is expected to reinstate the ban on Monday.

The ban will apply to all non-American travelers reentering the U.S. from Brazil, the United Kingdom, Ireland and 26 countries in Europe. There will also be travel restrictions on non-Americans entering the U.S. from South Africa.

The travel ban news was first reported by Reuters.

