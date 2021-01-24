Namjoon probably wanted to ride bikes in The Netherlands, I hope he knows what we do with bikes 😭😭 poor him

pic.twitter.com/Vt1lH91Is4 — Sel (@CrystalHoseokx) January 24, 2021

Massive & Nationwide Anti-Lockdown Protests, mostly composed by locals, Anti-lockdown persons took the streets of the great Urban centers of 🇳🇱 Netherlands, with protests turning violent in almost all places. pic.twitter.com/c3k2DMSVCs — WakeUpHumans (@Thunderace4) January 24, 2021

Anti-Lockdown protests in the Netherlands spiral out of control, windows smashed, cars set on fire, and shops looted. pic.twitter.com/z9RlNR9pns — Canada First News 🍁 (@CanadaFirstNews) January 24, 2021