Via The Hill:

President Joe Biden says he will bring “unity” to America, but he might inadvertently being it to the Middle East instead.

Biden’s staff is reportedly talking to Iran about a U.S. re-entry to the Iran nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, but with new conditions. The Iranians say no new conditions, so we’ll see who’s most anxious to get the U.S. back in the tent.

Keep reading…