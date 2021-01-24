Teargas on the streets of Portland as protesters face off with federal agents outside the I.C.E. facility tonight #Portland #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/earNWuG9ln

Via DailyWire:

Agents of the Federal Protective Services confronted crowds of rioters in Portland, Oregon, again Saturday night, firing rounds of tear gas and non-lethal pepper balls at “anti-Fascist” protesters attacking an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.

Saturday night marked the fourth night of rioting in Portland, and the fourth night of a federal response — a response that appears to have largely fallen under the radar since the start of the Biden administration. Several times this week, since President Joe Biden’s inauguration, protesters have descended on the Portland ICE facility demanding that inmates being held within be allowed to go free.

