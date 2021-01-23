Why not wear their COVID diapers’ at the olympics? It’s fun and fashionable!

Via NY Post:

The International Olympic Committee says it plans to vaccinate every athlete set to participate in the summer games scheduled to be held in Tokyo.

The IOC is working in conjunction with the World Health Organization to help arrange for vaccines for more than 11,000 athletes in countries that have not yet begun to vaccinate against the coronavirus, according to a Reuters report.

Japanese officials said last week that they plan to host the games starting in July, and have set what many believe is an ambitious task to vaccinate all of its 127 million citizens before then. Government officials have said they want to start the COVID-19 vaccinations next month.

