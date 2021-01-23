Via Fox News:

Five California businesses are suing Gov. Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Xavier Becerra and public health officer Dr. Erica Pan over the state’s coronavirus stay-at-home orders.

Lawyers representing Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill, Luxury Nail Lounge, Pomp Salon, Bella & Harmony and Coachella Valley Hospitality Unites argue that the restrictions violate the merchants’ constitutional rights.

Angela Marsden, owner of Pineapple Hill in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles, appeared in a video that went viral in December in which she claims Mayor Eric Garcetti shut down her restaurant’s outdoor patio while allowing a film crew to set up an outdoor dining area across the street.

