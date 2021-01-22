Via Fox News:

EXCLUSIVE – On Joe Biden’s first day in office, the Department of Homeland Security issued a sweeping directive calling for a 100-day pause in deportations.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” has since obtained an internal email sent Thursday to ICE officers in Texas that shows how the order was enacted.

“As of midnight tonight, stop all removals,” the email reads. “This includes Mexican bus runs, charter flights and commercial removals (until further notice) … all cases are to be considered [no significant likelihood of removal in foreseeable future].”

The email goes on to say: “Release them all, immediately. No sponsor available is not acceptable any longer.”

