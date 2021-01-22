Via NY Post:

When this enterprising teen got a job at a Georgia Kroger, he got right to work – scamming nearly $1 million from the store during the two weeks he worked there, according to police.

Police in Gwinnett County said 19-year-old Tre Brown scammed more than $980,000 from the Duluth, Georgia, grocery store where he worked in December and January.

Brown created more than 40 returns for non-existent items and put them on credit cards, police said. The returns ranged in price from $75 to more than $87,000.

