LOL…

Via Dailywire:

President Joe Biden was slammed on Friday after stating during a press conference that there was nothing his administration could do to change the course of the pandemic over the next several months, which comes after he campaigned on ending the pandemic.

Biden signed “two more executive orders aimed at steering additional federal aid to families struggling to afford food amid the pandemic and helping workers stay safe on the job,” The New York Times reported. “Mr. Biden, who has vowed to use the power of the presidency to help mitigate economic fallout from the pandemic, directed the Treasury Department to find ways to deliver stimulus checks to millions of eligible Americans who have not yet received the funds.

Mr. Biden also signed a second executive order that will lay the groundwork for the federal government to institute a $15 an hour minimum wage for its employees and contract workers, while making it easier for federal workers to bargain collectively for better pay and benefits.”

Keep reading…