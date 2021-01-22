Via Fox News:

A contributing opinion writer for The New York Times was fired from his think tank job Thursday over a tweet that jokingly suggested former Vice President Mike Pence be lynched in order to unify the country.

Now-former Niskanen Center Vice President for Research Will Wilkinson raised eyebrows Wednesday night when he offered some tongue-in-cheek advice for President Biden following his inaugural address call for unity.

“If Biden really wanted unity, he’d lynch Mike Pence,” Wilkinson tweeted.

On Thursday, Wilkinson deleted the tweet and issued an apology.

