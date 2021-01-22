Lovely. Not only did they get disrespected and put in a garage, they also got COVID.

Via DailyWire:

There are already hundreds of National Guard troops who have reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus who have been forced to quarantine since serving to secure the inauguration of President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C., which took place on Wednesday.

Three Guard sources told POLITICO that hundreds of Guard members have already tested positive for Covid-19 or are quarantining in nearby hotels.

The report noted that troops and lawmakers are concerned the mandated duty for Biden has become a “superspreader event.”

There has also been concern surrounding the testing protocols, or lack thereof, particularly in light of the Guard members’ forced close quarters. Some troops, for example, were forced to find their own tests, while others were “pressured to leave their quarantine early to report to duty,” POLITICO said.

Keep reading…