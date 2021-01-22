LOL, asking China to investigate a brutal murder. If this happens, I’ll buy every reader of this site a pony.

Via NY Post:

China should answer for the death of a 19-year-old Tibetan monk who was brutally beaten while in police custody, a humanitarian watchdog group claims.

The New York-based Human Rights Watch has called on Chinese authorities to be held accountable in the January death of Tibetan monk Tenzin Nyima, who was initially detained in November 2019 after attending a pro-Tibetan Independence protest outside a government office, officials said.

“Chinese authorities have once again turned arbitrary detention into a death sentence,” the organization’s China director, Sophie Richardson, said in a statement Thursday.

Keep reading…