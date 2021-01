wtf?

Via Daily Caller:

Acting Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli told Fox News’ “The Story” Tuesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked for “crew-manned machine guns” to be a part of security forces in Washington, D.C., ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Cuccinelli and anchor Martha MacCallum were discussing the presence of 25,000 National Guard troops in the nation’s capital after pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building Jan. 6.

