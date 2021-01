A legend from the days before baseball players were spoiled millionaires jacked up on horse hormones.

Via NY Post:

Longtime MLB home run king Hank Aaron passed away at the age of 86, according to CBS in Atlanta.

Aaron broke MLB’s all-time home run mark on April 8, 1974 surpassing Yankees legend Babe Ruth. Aaron overcame death threats as he was fighting to break the mark.

