Via NY Post:

Google on Friday threatened to shut off its search engine in Australia if officials there approve a law requiring it to pay news publishers for their content.

The Silicon Valley titan escalated its aggressive fight against the proposal, saying the measure would “break the way Google works” because the company would have to pay to show links to news articles.

“This code creates an unreasonable and unmanageable financial and operational risk to our business,” Google Australia managing director Mel Silva said in an open letter, echoing comments she made before an Australian senate committee.

Keep reading…