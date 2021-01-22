Via Washington Examiner:

President Biden’s opening approval rating isn’t much to cheer about, coming in below that of his two predecessors.

In Rasmussen Reports’ first Presidential Daily Tracking Poll of likely voters, the new Democratic president starts at 48% approve, 45% disapprove.

Notably, he is underwater with women, 46% approve, 48% disapprove, and whites, 43% approve, 51% disapprove.

Rasmussen’s daily survey number is an average of the last three days.

By comparison, Biden’s approval is ho-hum compared to former Presidents Trump and Obama, said the polling data.

Trump opened with a 56% approval rating. Just 44% disapproved. It was one of his highest ratings of his four years.

