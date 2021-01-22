Conveniently…

Via NY Post:

Twitter has suspended several popular Antifa accounts with more than 71,000 followers combined following Inauguration Day riots.

At least four accounts tied with the militant group have been yanked offline — @JewishWorker, @RevAbolition, @RevAbolitionNYC and @TheBaseBK, the account for the anarchist center in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

Archived web pages of the accounts show they shared more than 71,000 followers and dated as far back as 2012.

Their pages now read “account suspended” for violating Twitter rules.

Antifa Sacramento railed against The Base’s suspension on its own Twitter.

